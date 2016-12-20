Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Unravelling the story of a mass grave in Iraq

For three days, from 7am to 11pm, they executed people in the town, witnesses say

Image Credit: AFP
A picture taken on November 7 shows members of the Iraqi forces checking a body they pulled from a mass grave they discovered in Hamam Al Alil area.
Gulf News
 

Hamam Al Alil: Three men set up a fence and a ribbon of yellow and black crime scene tape around a site south of Iraq’s Mosul, marking a mass grave of terrorists’ victims.

It is one of dozens of such sites discovered in areas around Iraq that have been recaptured from the Daesh group, whose rule has been defined by extreme brutality.

Now investigators face the enormous task of piecing together details of what happened to Daesh’s many victims, and determining who they were.

“It really is a crime scene,” Fawaz Abdul Abbas, deputy head of the International Committee on Missing Persons in Iraq, said of the site near Hamam Al Alil discovered after Iraqi forces recaptured the town last month.

“Between 80 and 100 bodies are here, including those of women and children,” Abdul Abbas said.

Among the bodies may be that of Emad Dhaer, a policeman who was kidnapped by Daesh, leaving 10 children without their father and two wives without their husband, his brother Fuad said.

When Iraqi forces launched an offensive in mid-October to recapture Mosul, the last Daesh-held city in the country, the terrorists “came to search for all members of the security forces”, including 33-year-old Emad, his brother said.

The Daesh terrorists “were locals; they knew the houses and professions of all those they took”, Fuad said.

Three days of executions

Since then, he has had no news of his brother, but residents of Hamam Al Alil said they heard shooting at the grave site, a former Iraqi firing range near the town.

“For three days, from 7am to 11pm, they executed” the people they had seized and then “dumped the bodies before partially covering them with dirt mixed with garbage” in what they termed “burials of dishonour”, said Dargham Kamil, an official from the Martyrs’ Foundation.

The organisation, which is under the authority of the Iraqi premier’s office, has been working for over a month to trace how the killings unfolded, and has already collected many accounts from local residents.

Fuad can imagine what happened and now wants only one thing: to see the body of his brother, to know for sure.

“Only that can soothe our hearts,” Fuad said.

But before that can happen, Iraqi and international teams will have to identify the remains, carrying out DNA tests once relatives have been found.

Additional investigation of the site is also needed “to see if there are any deeper layers, and therefore more bodies”, said Dhia Karim, the Martyrs’ Foundation official responsible for mass graves.

Many undiscovered graves

More bodies would add to hundreds already discovered in other mass graves left by Daesh terrorists, who overran swathes of territory north and west of Baghdad in 2014 but have since been pushed back by Iraqi forces.

Twenty-nine mass graves containing at least 1,600 bodies have been found in Sinjar, west of Mosul, since Iraqi Kurdish forces recaptured it last year, according to Mahma Khalil, the local official responsible for the area.

“A number of graves have not been discovered or searched yet,” Abdul Abbas said.

Amid the tumult of the Daesh assault, fighting with Iraqi forces, summary executions and other abuses carried out by the terrorists, it “is very difficult to establish” the number of people who are missing”, said Karim.

Karim and his teams have been working to collect testimony from witnesses and relatives of missing persons around the country.

“We will have to gather all this in a single database; it is a very long-term job,” Abdul Abbas said.

After which the evidence will have to be put in files and presented to the judicial system, which is already overwhelmed with similar cases from past years of violence in Iraq.

The legal process is of utmost importance “for national reconciliation”, Abdul Abbas said.

“Many of the people in (Daesh) are people from here,” he said, and their brutality “could lead to revenge or vendettas between families”.

More from Iraq

tags from this story

Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaIraq

tags

Iraq
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Iraq

Mortar fire kills 11 in Iraq’s Mosul: UN

Framed Gallery

Living in the smog of China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Aleppo ravaged by war
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party