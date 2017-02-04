Mobile
Trump travel ban irks Iraqi troops

Iraqis see ban as an affront to soldiers on front lines and those who died in battle

Gulf News
 

Baghdad: Captain Ahmad Adnan Al Mousawi had survived another day battling Daesh fighters in Mosul last weekend when he heard startling news: The new US president had temporarily barred Iraqis from entering the United States and wanted tougher vetting.

Al Mousawi, who commands an infantry unit of the Iraqi army’s elite counterterrorism force, considers himself fully vetted: He has been trained by US officers in Iraq and in Jordan. And backed by US advisers, he has fought Daesh in three Iraqi cities, including three months of brutal street combat in Mosul.

“If America doesn’t want Iraqis because we are all terrorists, then America should send its sons back to Iraq to fight the terrorists themselves,” Al Mousawi told a New York Times reporter who was with him this week at his barricaded position inside Mosul.

President Donald Trump’s January 27 executive order has driven a wedge between many Iraqi soldiers and their American allies. Officers and enlisted men interviewed on the front lines in Mosul said they interpreted the order as an affront — not only to them but also to fellow soldiers who have died in the battle for Mosul.

“An insult to their dignity,” said Captain Abdul Saami Al Azzi another officer with the counterterrorism force in Mosul. He said he was hurt and disappointed by a nation he had considered a respectful partner. “It is really embarrassing.”

The US and Iraqi militaries have negotiated an often tenuous and strained relationship over the years. But few episodes have so blindsided the current generation of Iraqi soldiers, who are accustomed to viewing the United States as their partner in a shared struggle to defeat insurgents and build a viable nation.

The timing of the order hit the Iraqi military in Mosul like an incoming rocket. Iraqi forces have reached a pivotal moment, seizing half of Mosul and preparing to assault the remaining half — supported by US advisers, Special Operations forces and air strikes by the US-led coalition.

Why, some soldiers asked, had Trump chosen this moment to lump together all Iraqis as mortal threats to America — soldiers, civilians and terrorists alike?

“This decision by Trump blows up our liberation efforts of cooperation and coordination with American forces,” said Brigadier General Mizhir Khalid Al Mashhadani, a counterterrorism force commander in Mosul.

Astounded by the announcement, Al Mashhadani, who speaks English, said he asked his US counterparts about the president’s order. He said several told him they considered the decision hasty and its consequences poorly considered.

The travel ban was all the more perplexing to those Iraqi troops who had heard Trump vow as a candidate to wipe out Daesh. Some also heard the president promise, when issuing the order, to keep terrorists out of the United States.

For some soldiers, those comments seemed to equate Iraqi soldiers — by virtue of their nationality and religion — with the very terrorists they were fighting.

Trump was “unjust and not right,” said Major Sabah Al Aloosi, 37, another counterterrorism force officer in Mosul. It is Iraqi soldiers, he said, “who are fighting terrorism on behalf of the world and sacrificing themselves.”

Colonel John L. Dorrian, the spokesman in Baghdad for the American-led operation against Daesh, emphasised that the president’s order was temporary, calling it “a pause.”

Told of critical comments by Iraqi soldiers and officers, Dorrian said: “For our part, we continue to do every single day what we’ve been doing all along in the campaign to defeat Daesh.”

Dorrian said those efforts included continuing to train and advise Iraqi security forces, and providing intelligence, artillery and air strikes in support of Iraqi troops. “None of these things are affected,” he added.

One counterterrorism soldier, Ismail Khalid, said the president’s ban on Iraqis did not affect his will to fight Daesh — or his survival instincts.

“I’ve been fighting terrorism for months and what matters to me is to return home,” he said.

The counterterrorism force soldiers spoke before the US embassy in Baghdad on Thursday cleared the way to enter the United States for former interpreters and other Iraqis who had assisted the US government or military.

The interpreters and their families had been issued special immigrant visas because of their service to the United States. The ban on SIV holders was lifted after the Pentagon recommended that the White House exempt Iraqis who have tangibly demonstrated their commitment to supporting United States forces, a Pentagon spokesman said.

But Iraqis who hold valid refugee visas, some because their association with Americans exposes them to danger in Iraq, remained barred from entry to the United States.

