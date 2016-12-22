Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Mortar fire kills 11 including aid workers in Iraq’s Mosul: UN

Civilians were queueing for emergency assistance in eastern Mosul city when attack occured

Gulf News
 

Baghdad: Mortar fire killed 11 people including four aid workers as civilians gathered to receive assistance in the battleground Iraqi city of Mosul, the United Nations said on Thursday.

Iraqi forces launched an operation on October 17 to retake Mosul, the country’s last city held by Daesh, and have retaken part of its eastern side, but these areas are still exposed to deadly artillery attacks, bombs and gunfire.

“According to initial reports, four aid workers and at least seven civilians queueing for emergency assistance in eastern Mosul city have been killed by indiscriminate mortar fire,” Lise Grande, UN humanitarian coordinator in Iraq, said in a statement.

“Within the last 48 hours, there have been two separate incidents” that also wounded up to 40 people, Grande said.

“People waiting for aid are already vulnerable and need help. They should be protected, not attacked,” she said, adding: “The killing of civilians and aid workers violates every humanitarian principle.”

Mahmoud Al Sorchi, a spokesman for volunteer fighters from Nineveh province, of which Mosul is the capital, said mortar fire had killed aid workers from a local organisation called Faz3a.

A post on a Facebook page identified as belonging to an aid organisation called Faz3a said that mortar fire and a roadside bomb in Mosul had killed six of its members.

The UN announcement came a day after Human Rights Watch said that Daesh was “indiscriminately” attacking civilians who refused to retreat along with the militants in Mosul.

“Residents said (Daesh) members told them in person, by radio, and over mosque loudspeakers that those who stayed behind were ‘unbelievers’ and therefore valid targets along with the Iraqi and coalition forces,” the rights group said.

The militants have targeted civilians with mortars, explosives and gunfire, HRW said.

Amnesty International highlighted the impact of the Mosul conflict on children, saying they were exposed to injury or death, in addition to witnessing horrific violence.

“Children caught in the crossfire of the brutal battle for Mosul have seen things that no one, of any age, should ever see,” Amnesty’s Donatella Rovera said.

More than 100,000 people have been displaced since the battle for Mosul began more than two months ago, but the Iraqi government has encouraged civilians to stay in their homes if possible.

This keeps the number of people from fleeing from reaching the catastrophic proportions estimated by some aid organisations before the Mosul operation began, but also exposes civilians to significantly more danger than they would face if they moved to camps.

Iraq’s elite counter-terrorism service punched into Mosul from the east, but progress has since slowed and the battle is far from over.

Forces that made a long advance toward Mosul on the southern front have yet to enter the city, as have those on the northern side.

The immediate area around western Mosul remains open on the ground, though forces from pro-government paramilitary groups have advanced close to the town of Tal Afar, between Mosul and the Syrian border.

More from Iraq

tags from this story

Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaIraq

tags

Facebook
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Iraq

Iraqis celebrate first Christmas near Mosul

Framed Gallery

In Pictures: World record Christmas tree

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Aleppo ravaged by war
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays