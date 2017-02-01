Middle East Christians wary of Trump’s embrace

Christians attend a mass at an Orthodox church in the town of Bashiqa, east of Mosul. Christians in Middle East want the US and Europe to help rebuild Christian towns destroyed by Daesh and not in resettling abroad.

Istanbul: In northern Iraq, one Christian called the plan unnecessarily divisive and another said it could endanger others of his faith still living in the Middle East.

In Damascus, a Christian lawyer, speaking of US President Donald Trump’s pledge to prioritise Christians in refugee admissions, called it bigoted and part of a plot to rob the Arab world of its diversity.

“Who does he think he is, to discriminate between human beings?” said the lawyer, Bassam Sabbagh, 56.

The criticism by some Christians in the Arab world was a striking addition to the global chorus of consternation over Trump’s executive order banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days while allowing exceptions for religious minorities.

Trump said in an interview last week that persecuted Christians would be given priority in resettlement, and focused his comments on Syrian Christians who had suffered at the hands of the Daesh terror group. His order, signed last Friday, indefinitely bars Syrian refugees from settling in the US, along with all other refugees for four months.

More than a dozen interviews with Christians in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and other countries revealed sharply divided opinions about the ban, with some — especially those in the diaspora or uprooted, possibly permanently, from their homes — praising Trump for highlighting the perceived historical persecution of Christians, although they emphasised that it was unclear whether he would follow through with his pledge.

But there was notable discomfort, too, about a foreign leader showing favouritism to one minority group in an ever more divided Middle East, that struck some as an echo of sectarian tactics practised by the region’s own rulers for political gain. There were fears that it would undermine efforts by Christians who have advocated for the need to hold fast and assert their place in the region, as an integral part of the multilayered identities in Iraq, Syria and other countries.

There was sadness, too, about the sudden broad ban on their Muslim neighbours.

“We ask our friends [the US] to help us stay, not to take us from our homeland,” said Yonadam Kanna, an Iraqi Christian member of parliament from northern Iraq.

“We’ve been here more than 3,000 years,” he added. “It’s very important that Christians stay — if not, there will be a huge demographic change in the region,” he said.

A better American plan, he said, would aid in the rebuilding of Christian towns and villages that were sacked by the Daesh terror group. “Houses and churches are destroyed and burnt. We call on Americans to help us repair and clear,” he said. “Nineveh has been liberated for over 100 days, but nothing has been done to rebuild and help Christians go home — it’s just talk and talk,” he said.

Others, though, said the recent trauma had been so severe that Christians in the area around the northern city of Mosul, an important and now besieged stronghold of the Daesh, were unlikely to remain.

“There’s no future in Iraq for Christianity,” said the Rev. Samir Sheer, who spoke at the Mar Elias church in the northern city of Arbil after the evening Mass on Sunday. “There are many militias, Shiite, Sunni Kurdish. Everyone is trying to control. We hope that people can return to their houses, but it’s very difficult,” he added. “Their neighbours stole everything. There is no trust.”

That did not mean confidence in the president’s promises. “Europe and America don’t really care, they just sell the weapons and get the oil,” he said. “If Trump says something, we still don’t know that he’ll do it. I’m not sure he’ll let in Christians. But he should.”

The Daesh’s bloody march across the region has in many ways left no group with a monopoly on suffering. The mass graves unearthed in Iraq alone have held Sunnis executed as government collaborators and members of the Yazidi minority condemned as heretics.

More than 1,700 Shiite soldiers were killed by the extremists three years ago, in the worst sectarian mass killing in Iraq’s recent memory. As their churches were torched by the terrorists, Christians living in and around the northern Iraqi city of Mosul were forced to convert, pay a tax or be killed.

Trump’s pledge seemed most warmly received among some recently displaced Christians, whose memories of near-death escapes were still raw. At a church in Lebanon on Sunday, Hani Dawoud, 50, said he had been forced to move twice because of the Daesh. The first time was in his hometown of Bartella, Iraq, when his family escaped at sunrise, 15 minutes before the Daesh militants arrived, he said.

His family spent time in Qamishli, Syria, before travelling to Lebanon. “We have suffered more than anyone in this region,” he said. “Will it increase tensions between Muslims and Christians?” he said, speaking of Trump’s promise. “Of course it will. But can things between us get much worse?”

Days after Trump issued the order, there was no evidence that Christians were being treated better than anyone else as they tried to travel to the United States. Two Syrian Christian families were held at Philadelphia International Airport and deported to Qatar on Saturday, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Diana Sarkisian, an Assyrian Christian whose family moved to Australia as refugees more than a decade ago, said she had family members in Turkey whose applications for resettlement in the United States are now on hold. “They have been told, ‘Don’t get your hopes up too much,’” she said.

“We are all human beings. The whole distinction between Christians and Muslims is totally wrong,” she said. Given the broad suffering in Iraq, affecting many minority groups, the perception that Christians were receiving better treatment could make them a target, she said.

“These are dangerous waters,” she said of Trump’s order.

Juliana Taimoorazi, an Assyrian Christian activist based in Chicago, called it a “very complicated issue.” As a former refugee whose family fled persecution, she said members of her community in Iraq are facing “extinction” and deserve preferential treatment if they want to resettle in the West.

“But if he opens the doors, no one is going to be left in Iraq, to hold our roots there,” said Taimoorazi, who raises money to rebuild Christian communities in Iraq and is an advocate of a creating a multiethnic province in the area around Mosul.

“When we see a leader who puts an emphasis on us, it’s a breath of fresh air,” she said. But “when you remove yourself, you realise the message should be unifying. I understand what Trump is doing,” she said. “It should be more thought out. The way he is going about it is wrong.”