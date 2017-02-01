Iraq won’t reciprocate US visa ban as premier defies lawmakers

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Iraq won’t reciprocate US visa ban as premier defies lawmakers

Iraq’s parliament voted on Monday to urge the government to take the counter-measure

Gulf News
 

Dubai, Arbil: Iraq won’t bar US citizens from entering the country, Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi said, defying a recommendation from lawmakers to reciprocate US President Donald Trump’s order banning Iraqis.

Iraq’s parliament voted on Monday to urge the government to take the counter-measure, which would have denied access to the country for US oil workers who support Iraq’s most important industry, and American military advisers who are helping in the fight against Daesh terrorists. In a news conference on Tuesday, Al Abadi said those contributions outweighed the “damage” caused by the US ban.

“We won’t apply the same rules,” the prime minister said. “Fighting terror is a strategic issue for us.”

Trump issued an executive order on January 27 banning citizens of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US, in the name of fighting terrorism. World leaders including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have denounced the move.

None of the seven Muslim-majority countries targeted by the order have issued their own bans in return. Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that his country would stop issuing visas to Americans but not bar those who already hold one, describing the US measure as a “great gift to extremists”.

The entry ban, which followed comments by Trump that the US should have “kept the oil” after invading Iraq in 2003, has strained an already complicated relationship between the two countries. The Popular Mobilisation Forces, a band of Shiite militias fighting alongside Iraq’s army against Daesh, called on the government last week to stop US citizens from entering. Influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr called for all Americans to be expelled from the Middle Eastern country.

The government “is in a tricky position politically”, Richard Mallinson, an analyst at Energy Aspects Ltd, said by phone from London. “Simply not taking any action because the US is a key ally could be risky for Al Abadi in terms of the political fallout.”

More from Iraq

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Angela Merkel
follow this tag on MGNAngela Merkel
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaIraq

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Iraq

Iraq PM defies MPs, says won’t ban Americans

Framed Gallery

In pictures: Rain hits across UAE

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa