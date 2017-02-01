Iraq won’t reciprocate US visa ban as premier defies lawmakers

Dubai, Arbil: Iraq won’t bar US citizens from entering the country, Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi said, defying a recommendation from lawmakers to reciprocate US President Donald Trump’s order banning Iraqis.

Iraq’s parliament voted on Monday to urge the government to take the counter-measure, which would have denied access to the country for US oil workers who support Iraq’s most important industry, and American military advisers who are helping in the fight against Daesh terrorists. In a news conference on Tuesday, Al Abadi said those contributions outweighed the “damage” caused by the US ban.

“We won’t apply the same rules,” the prime minister said. “Fighting terror is a strategic issue for us.”

Trump issued an executive order on January 27 banning citizens of Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US, in the name of fighting terrorism. World leaders including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have denounced the move.

None of the seven Muslim-majority countries targeted by the order have issued their own bans in return. Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that his country would stop issuing visas to Americans but not bar those who already hold one, describing the US measure as a “great gift to extremists”.

The entry ban, which followed comments by Trump that the US should have “kept the oil” after invading Iraq in 2003, has strained an already complicated relationship between the two countries. The Popular Mobilisation Forces, a band of Shiite militias fighting alongside Iraq’s army against Daesh, called on the government last week to stop US citizens from entering. Influential Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr called for all Americans to be expelled from the Middle Eastern country.

The government “is in a tricky position politically”, Richard Mallinson, an analyst at Energy Aspects Ltd, said by phone from London. “Simply not taking any action because the US is a key ally could be risky for Al Abadi in terms of the political fallout.”