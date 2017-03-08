Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Iraq's Al Abadi to visit Trump

Prime Minister expected to fly to US in March after US travel ban omits people from his country

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar Al Abadi
Image Credit: AP
Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar Al Abadi
 

Washington: US President Donald Trump will host Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi in Washington in March, the White House said Tuesday, a fence-mending meeting as the two countries fight Daesh in Mosul.

Press secretary Sean Spicer said Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany will visit next week and “the following week, the president will welcome the prime minister of Iraq.”

Tensions between Washington and Baghdad have built since Trump introduced a ban on Iraqis visiting the United States.

That measure was later frozen by the courts and after fierce lobbying from inside and outside the administration, Iraqis were excluded from his new travel ban unveiled Monday.

The Iraqi government hailed the country’s exemption as an “important step” that strengthens relations between Baghdad and Washington.

“The Iraqi foreign ministry expresses its deep satisfaction with the executive order issued by President Donald Trump which includes an exemption for Iraqis from the ban on travel to the United States of America,” spokesman Ahmad Jamal said.

More from Iraq

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Angela Merkel
follow this tag on MGNAngela Merkel
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaIraq

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Angela Merkel
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Iraq

Daesh leader Al Baghdadi ‘flees Mosul’

Framed Gallery

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

GNTV Videos

PlayEmirates Literature Festival 2017
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE