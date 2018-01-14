Classifieds powered by Gulf News

Iraq PM to head new coalition in May vote

Al Abadi sets up the “Victory Alliance” coalition as a “cross-sectarian” list aimed at overcoming divisions

This file photo taken on January 07, 2018 shows Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi delivering a speech during a ceremony in the Shiite holy city of Najaf. Abadi announced plans on January 14, 2018 to run for re-election in May at the head of a new coalition separate from key rival and Dawa party co-member Nuri al-Maliki.
Baghdad: Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi announced plans Sunday to run for re-election in May at the head of a new coalition separate from key rival and Dawa party co-member Nouri Al Maliki.

Al Abadi said in a statement he set up the “Victory Alliance” coalition as a “cross-sectarian” list aimed at overcoming divisions and battling inequalities in the country.

The coalition, the 65-year-old premier said, would strive to “protect the victory and the sacrifices” of the Iraqi people and to “fight against corruption... (and for) the unity of Iraq”.

Al Abadi declared victory in December in the three-year war by Iraqi forces to expel Daesh from the vast areas north and west of Baghdad it had seized in 2014.

Al Abadi had announced the previous month that Iraq’s next parliamentary election would be held on May 15.

The capture by Daesh of nearly one third of Iraq came under the rule of Al Maliki, the current vice president and former prime minister who ceded power to Al Abadi in August that year.

Al Abadi and Al Maliki are both members of the Shiite Dawa party which has held the Iraqi premiership since 2006, three years after dictator Saddam Hussain was ousted in a US-led invasion.

Al Maliki is running in the parliamentary election at the head of his “State of Law” alliance, which won most of the votes in the previous polls of 2014.

The creation of separate lists seems to indicate deep personal divisions within the Dawa party.

But Maliki’s spokesman, Abbas Al Mussawi, told AFP the party backs both lists.

“The fact that two list are being put forth does not mean a clash between two people, but a confrontation between visions, programmes and different alliances,” Al Mussawi said.

