Iraq parliament votes in favour of travel ban on US

5,000 US troops are deployed in Iraq to assist in the war against Daesh

Image Credit: AP
A volunteer erases a mural belonging to the defeated Islamic State fighters from the eastern side of Mosul, Iraq, Monday, the sentence in Arabic reads “ now now the fighting has come.”
Gulf News
 

Baghdad: Iraqi lawmakers voted Monday to call on the government to enact a reciprocal travel ban on Americans if Washington does not withdraw its decision to ban bar Iraqis, officials said.

The call is a response to US President Donald Trump’s executive order barring citizens of Iraq, Iran, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen from entering the US for at least 90 days, a move he billed as an effort to make America safe from “radical Islamic terrorists”.

Parliament called on the Iraqi government to “respond in kind to the American decision in the event that the American side does not withdraw its decision”, a parliamentary official who was present for the vote told AFP.

“Parliament voted by majority on calling on the Iraqi government and the foreign ministry to respond in kind,” MP Hakim Al Zamili said.

Sadiq Al Laban, another lawmaker, confirmed that “the vote was for a call on the government” to enact reciprocal measures.

“We are against this stance from the new administration,” Laban said, adding: “We hope that the American administration will rethink ... this decision.”

Trump’s order prompted angry reactions in Iraq, where more than 5,000 US troops are deployed to help Iraqi and regional Kurdish forces in the war against Daesh.

Taking a more diplomatic line than the parliament, Iraq’s government asked the US to reconsider the travel ban on its citizens, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

“It is necessary that the new American administration reconsider this wrong decision,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Noting their cooperation in fighting the Daesh terror group, the statement added: “We affirm Iraq’s desire to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.”

A government official in Baghdad earlier said Iraqi Foreign Minister Ebrahim Al Jaafari planned to meet the US ambassador to express dismay at Trump’s decision.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi has not yet reacted to the ban.

Trump’s decision led to the detention of incoming refugees at US airports, sparking protests, legal challenges and widespread condemnation from rights groups.

The travel restrictions, which come on the heels of repeated assertions by Trump that the US should have stolen Iraq’s oil before leaving in 2011, risk alienating the citizens and government of a country fighting against militants the president has cast as a major threat to America.

Iraq’s parliament also approved the appointment on Monday of a new defence minister, Erfan Al Hiyali, and a new interior minister, Qasim Al Araji, state TV said.

Al Hiyali, a Sunni, and Araji, a Shiite, are filling positions left vacant last year.

Al Hiyali replaces Khaled Al Obeidi, who was sacked by parliament, while Araji replaces Mohammed Al Ghabban, who resigned after a massive truck bomb attack in central Baghdad in July.

