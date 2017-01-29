Iraq militia calls for ban on US nationals
Baghdad: Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation on Sunday called on the Iraqi government to ban US nationals from entering Iraq and to expel those who are already in the country, in a reaction to the new US travel curbs on Iraqis.
Popular Mobilisation is mainly a coalition of Shiite paramilitary groups armed and trained by Iran to fight Daesh. It became an Iraqi government-approved body last year.
The call to ban US nationals came in a statement published by its spokesman, Ahmad Al Assadi.