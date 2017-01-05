Iraq forces launch anti-Daesh sweep in the west

Baghdad: Iraqi forces on Thursday launched an offensive aimed at retaking towns still under the control of Daesh in western areas near the border with Syria, commanders said.

“A military operation has begun in the western areas of Anbar to liberate them from Daesh,” said Lieutenant General Qasim Mohammadi, commander of the Jazeera Operations Command.

He said the operation was led by the army’s 7th division, police, and fighters from local tribes that have opposed the militants, with aerial backing from the US-led coalition.

The main targets of the operation are Aanah, Rawa and Al Qaim, the westernmost Iraqi towns along the Euphrates Valley.

The militant hub of Al Qaim, which lies 330 kilometres northwest of Baghdad, is still a long way down the road and the most immediate target of the new offensive is the town of Aanah.

“Our forces started advancing from Haditha towards Aanah from several directions,” Mohammadi told AFP.

Haditha was never seized by Daesh when the group swept across much of Iraq’s Sunni Arab heartland in 2014 and is home to a tribe that has led the fight against the militants in the area.

“Zero hour has come to liberate the western areas,” Nadhom Al Jughaifi, a commander with the Haditha tribal fighters, said.

In 2016, Iraqi forces retook large parts of the vast province of Anbar, including its capital Ramadi and the city of Fallujah.

Anbar is a desert area traversed by the Euphrates that borders Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Syria. Security in reconquered areas remains precarious and militants continue to move across the province.

Tens of thousands of Iraqi forces are currently involved in an offensive to retake Mosul, the main northern city which is also Daesh’s last major stronghold in the country.

Daesh has lost more than half of the territory it once controlled in Iraq and the loss of Mosul would deal a major blow to the “caliphate” it proclaimed there in June 2014.