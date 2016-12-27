Gunmen snatch woman journalist from her Baghdad home
Baghdad: Iraq’s Interior Ministry says unidentified gunmen have broken into the house of a woman journalist and activist in Baghdad and kidnapped her.
Tuesday’s statement did not give details on the circumstances surrounding the abduction of Afrah Shawqi Al Qaisi from her house late Monday night in Baghdad’ southwestern Saydiyah neighbourhood.
Al Qaisi, a veteran journalist and an employee of the Iraqi Culture Ministry, is considered one of the critics of the country’s endemic corruption.
Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi ordered security forces to investigate the kidnapping and to “exert the utmost effort” to save her.
War-torn Iraq is considered one of the most dangerous countries for journalists, who have frequently been targeted by militant groups since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussain.