Daesh militants kill 4 soldiers near Iraq's Tikrit: Army

Car bomb, two suicide attackers used in assault shortly after midnight on the army outpost in Al-Dour town

 

Baghdad: Daesh militants attacked an Iraqi army outpost and a police station near the city of Tikrit on Friday, killing at least four soldiers and wounding 12 others, military and police sources said.

The militants used a car bomb and two suicide attackers in their assault shortly after midnight on the army outpost in the town of Al-Dour on Tikrit's outskirts, killing two officers and two soldiers, the sources said.

Gunmen separately attacked the police station a short distance away and set fire to the building before fleeing the area. There were no casualties from that attack, the sources said.

