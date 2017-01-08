Daesh claims deadly market blast in Baghdad

Citizens inspect the scene after a car bomb explosion at a crowded outdoor market in the Iraqi capital's eastern district of Sadr City, Iraq.

Baghdad: A suicide bomber targeted Baghdad’s main vegetable market on Sunday, killing at least 12 people in the latest attack claimed by the Daesh group as Iraqi forces battle the militants for Mosul.

Iraqi forces have pushed IS out of much of the territory it once held, but this bombing and the many others that have preceded it highlight the danger the militants can pose to civilians even as they lose ground.

“A soldier at the gate of Jamila market opened fire on a suicide car bomb after noticing a suspect vehicle but the terrorist blew up his car,” interior ministry spokesman Sa’ad Ma’an said.

A police colonel and a hospital official said at least 12 people were killed and 39 wounded. Maan said the soldier who opened fire on the attacker was among the wounded.

Jamila is the main wholesale vegetable market in Baghdad and lies in Sadr City, a vast, mostly Shiite neighbourhood in the northeast of the capital which has been repeatedly targeted.

Daesh issued an online statement claiming the attack.

Daesh claimed an attack on January 2 — also in Sadr City — when a suicide bomber blew up a vehicle packed with explosives among a crowd of day labourers waiting for work, killing 35 people.

The militants overran large areas north and west of Baghdad in a swift 2014 offensive that swept through security forces unprepared for the assault.

The number of bombings in the capital declined following the June 2014 offensive, apparently because the militants were occupied with holding territory they seized and later defending against Iraqi attacks.

Federal forces and units from Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region have since pushed Daesh back in a series of battles over a period of more than two years.

On October 17, Iraqi forces launched a massive operation to recapture Mosul, now the country’s last city in which Daesh holds significant ground.

Iraqi forces punched into the city from the east, retook a series of neighbourhoods, and are now approaching the Tigris River, which divides the city into its eastern and western sides.

The western side, which is the smaller but more densely populated of the two, remains entirely under Daesh control.

Iraqi forces have also launched an operation to recapture Daesh-held towns near the Syrian border in Anbar province that along with Mosul and the northern town of Tal Afar are among the last populated areas under militant control.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al Abadi said in late December that three months were needed to eliminate IS in the country.

But even if the militants no longer openly hold territory, they can still strike at Iraqi civilians and security forces using bombings and hit-and-run attacks.