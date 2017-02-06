US warns Iran against testing Trump’s resolve

Vice President Mike Pence and Dmitry Peskov

Washington, Dubai: US Vice-President Mike Pence in an interview airing Sunday warned Iran “not to test the resolve” of the Donald Trump administration, days after Washington slapped new sanctions on Tehran following a ballistic missile test launch.

Relations between the two sides have deteriorated sharply since Trump took office last month promising a tough line on what he sees as Iranian belligerence toward US interests.

“Iran would do well to look at the calendar and realise there’s a new president in the Oval Office. And Iran would do well not to test the resolve of this new president,” Pence told ABC News in an interview taped Saturday.

The tough talk came after Trump’s Pentagon chief James Mattis declared last week that Iran was “the single biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman stepped in on Monday by telling reporters that the Kremlin did not agree with comments by Trump that Iran was a terrorist state.

He added however that differences between Russia and the United States should not stop the two countries from building a mutually beneficial relationship, said Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman.

“It’s not a secret that Moscow and Washington’s views on many international issues are diametrically opposed,” Peskov said.

The charged rhetoric from Trump has raised questions over whether the United States will abandon commitments it made under a landmark deal — negotiated with several world powers and approved by president Barack Obama in 2015 — that obliged Iran to curtail its nuclear programme in exchange for relief from US and international sanctions.

“The Iranians got a deal from the international community that again, the president and I and our administration think was a terrible deal,” Pence said.

Although Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have said the United States would stand by the agreement, Pence was less forthcoming.

“Well, we’re evaluating that as we speak,” he said.

“I think the president will make that decision in the days ahead. And he’ll listen to all of his advisers, but make no mistake about it. The resolve of this president is such that Iran would do well to think twice about their continued hostile and belligerent actions.”

US officials said the new sanctions imposed Friday were in response to Iran’s recent ballistic missile test and its support for Al Houthi rebels in Yemen, who recently targeted a Saudi warship.

The White House has said “nothing is off the table” — even military action.

Iran’s oil minister said Monday that Tehran has imposed no restrictions on US oil firms willing to participate in energy projects in the country but American sanctions make such cooperation impossible, Iran’s deputy oil minister said on Monday.

“Iran has not imposed any restrictions on the US companies, but they cannot participate in our (oil and gas) tenders due to the US laws,” Amir Hossein Zamaninia, deputy oil minister for trade and international affairs, was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.

“Based on the US Congress sanctions, the American oil companies cannot work in Iran,” he added.

Iran said on Saturday that it will hold the country’s first tender in mid-February since the lifting of international sanctions to develop oil and natural gasfields.

OPEC’s No. 3 oil producer hopes to draw foreign companies to invest in Iran and boost output after years of under-investment.

However, foreign firms have so far made little inroads into the country despite the lifting of sanctions.

Dismissing the new US sanctions, Zamaninia said, “Such actions have had no effect, and international companies are still keen to do business with Iran.” Anglo-Dutch oil firm Royal Dutch Shell signed a provisional deal in December to develop Iranian oil and gasfields South Azadegan, Yadavaran and Kish.