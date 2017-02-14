Timeline — GCC-Iran Relations

8/2/2017

Kuwait has welcomed Iran’s willingness to engage in dialogue with its Gulf Arab neighbours, saying any talks are likely to help resolve civil wars in Syria and Yemen

7/2/2017

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Tehran is ready for dialogue to resolve the issues between the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Iran.

25/12/2016

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Shaikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah visited Tehran with an offer for a dialogue from Gulf Cooperation Council states. Iran’s state television quoted Shaikh Sabah as saying that Gulf Arab nations hope the ties “with Iran will normalise” and that Iran and the Arab countries should be “regional partners.”

27/3/2016

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir, commenting on Rouhani’s statement, said his country did not want tense relations with Iran, and was keen on normal ties. However, the Iranians needed to change their stances towards the region.

26/3/2016

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said “Tehran was not interested in maintaining tensions with Saudi Arabia” and that “if there is any problem between (the) two countries, it should be resolved through talks”.

19/3/2016

Iran has sought Kuwait’s help to improve its relations with other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and ease tensions with them.

23/4/2015

Oman playing a role in the mediation of thorny regional issues, such as the Iranian nuclear file. It has also played an important role in maintaining cordial relations among the Gulf neighbours and providing a channel of dialogue between the Arab countries and Iran.

30/9/2014

Iranian navy has arrested a group of Emirati fishermen and their Asian crew members on Kish island as the group allegedly entered waters claimed by Iran.

21/9/2014

Iran and Saudi Arabia held their first foreign minister-level meeting since the 2013 election of President Hassan Rouhani, signalling a possible thaw in chilly ties between the rival Gulf powers.

01/6/2014

Kuwait’s emir makes a historic visit to Iran, the first by a ruler of the US-allied Gulf Arab state since the 1979 Islamic revolution, underscoring improving ties between Tehran and its Arab neighbours.

13/5/2014

Saudi Arabia said it has invited Iran’s foreign minister to visit, hinting at the possibility of a thaw between the Gulf’s two biggest, most bitter rivals who are at loggerheads over Syria’s civil war.

15/4/2014

“The UAE and Iran work collaboratively to ensure security and stability in the region, under the wise leaderships of the two countries, Shaikh Abdullah said in a speech marking the conclusion of the two-day meeting of the Higher UAE-Iranian Joint Commission.

12/3/2014

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held talks with Sultan Qaboos as he kicked off a two-day Oman visit aimed at boosting economic ties between the longtime allies. The two leaders discussed “bilateral cooperation” and “building good relations” between their countries.

06/3/2014

Oman and Iran are planning to build a causeway linking the two countries over the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian ambassador to Oman Ali Akbar Sibeveih said in Muscat. The causeway will create a road link between Iran and a GCC country for the first time in history.

27/2/2014

Bahrain warns Iran to stop meddling in internal affairs. It said “we do not accept any form of abuse from Iran.”

04/12/2013

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visits to the UAE and held discussion with the UAE President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

28/11/2013

Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Foreign Minister, called on Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations. The UAE minister wished the new Iranian government success and stressed the importance of developing relations between the two countries.

22/10/2013

Oman will look after Iranian affairs in Canada after diplomatic relations were suspended last year, Iran said. Oman has been named the protector of Iran’s interests in Canada.

03/8/2013

Hassan Rouhani takes over as the Islamic republic’s seventh president and assured to improve the relationship with the Gulf countries.

20/12/2011

GCC told Iran to stop meddling in their internal affairs. At the same time, as part of the its policy in dealing with Iran, they kept the door half-closed.

10/5/2011

Bahrain’s King Hamad Bin Eisa Al Khalifa has said that his country is not interested in escalating tensions with Iran.

02/5/2011

GCC Secretary General Dr Abdul Latif Al Zayani denounced a statement by the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Army who claimed that the Arabian Gulf belongs to Iran.

02/4/2011

Saudi Arabia has urged Iran to mind its own business after a parliamentary panel in Tehran warned that Riyadh was “playing with fire” by deploying troops in Bahrain.

14/3/2011

GCC troops rolled into Bahrain to bring mass unrest under control

7/12/2010

UAE wants sanctions on Iran to end if Tehran cooperates with the International Atomic Energy Agency and the international community over its nuclear program

14/12/2009

GCC summit called on Iran to comply with international laws in its standoff over its nuclear program.

27/09/2009

The GCC foreign ministers urged Iran to take positive steps regarding its nuclear programme and hoped that Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council would reach an agreement to eliminate the fears of the international community over Iran’s nuclear activities

04/8/2009

Sultan Qaboos Bin Saeed of Oman began a three-day official visit to Iran, his first in 30 years

18/2/2009

UAE has condemned Iranian statements claiming “Bahrain is an integral part of Iran’s territory” and called on the Iranian government to disclaim and stop such aggressive statements

