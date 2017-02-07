Mobile
May refuses to bow to Israel’s demands for new Iran sanctions

Netanyahu praises Trump sanctions on Iran and wants the UK to follow suit

Gulf News
 

Occupied Jerusalem, London: British Prime Minister Theresa May stood her ground Monday in the face of pressure from Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s prime minister, to impose new sanctions on Iran.

During their first meeting in London, the Israeli leader told May that “responsible” nations should follow Donald Trump’s lead by punishing Iran for testing a long-range missile. No 10 gave no indication that the UK would heed Netanyahu’s request, and defended the nuclear agreement which was struck in 2015 between Iran and world powers.

The meeting came hours before Israel’s parliament passed a controversial new law that would retroactively approve Jewish colonies built illegally on privately owned Palestinian land. The UN warned that the new law would “greatly diminish” the already fading hope of a future peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians. May “reiterated the UK’s opposition to [colony] activity” during the meeting, a No 10 spokesman said.

The Israeli prime minister strongly opposed the Iran nuclear agreement while it was being negotiated and told May “Iran seeks to annihilate Israel”. He said: “It threatens Europe; it threatens the West; it threatens the world. That’s why I welcome President Trump’s insistence on new sanctions against Iran. I think other nations should follow soon, certainly responsible nations.”

May defended the nuclear agreement in the meeting, a No 10 spokesman said, arguing that the deal was keeping Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon without resorting to war.

“The Prime Minister was clear that the nuclear deal is vital and must be properly enforced and policed, while recognising concerns about Iran’s pattern of destabilising activity in the region,” the spokesman said.

Two crowds of demonstrators gathered outside Downing Street ahead of the meeting to protest against and in support of the Israeli leader. Netanyahu returned to Israel last night and headed straight for the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, for votes on the colony bill.

