Iran welcomes US wrestling team after travel ban halted

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Iran welcomes US wrestling team after travel ban halted

72 Iranian academics call on government to issue Americans visas on arrival instead

Gulf News
 

Tehran: Iran said Sunday it would allow US wrestlers to compete in an international tournament after President Donald Trump’s travel ban was halted by a federal court.

“Following the court ruling suspending #MuslimBan ... US rrestlers’ visa will be granted,” tweeted Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif.

Iran had blocked visas for US citizens in response to Trump’s travel ban, preventing the wrestlers from competing in the event on February 16 and 17.

Bahram Ghasemi, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issued a telegraphic message on Sunday noting that visas would be issued for the Americans partly because of the decision by a US federal judge to “halt the execution of discriminatory restrictions against the entrance of Iranian citizens to America”, IRNA reported.

On Friday US District Judge James Robart put on hold the travel ban for refugees and citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries called for in Trump’s executive order.

Ghasemi did not say whether Americans currently holding Iranian visas would be allowed entry to the Islamic republic or if any new visas would be issued to US citizens.

The Freestyle World Cup is one of wrestling’s most prestigious events and is scheduled to be held in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah. USA Wrestling had previously said it would send a team to the competition.

Meanwhile, a group of 72 academics from the prestigious Sharif University in Tehran signed a letter calling for the government to take the higher moral ground by offering visas-on-arrival to US citizens.

“(We) request our government to act differently in response to this ungracious action (by the United States),” the letter said, adding that US visitors should be encouraged to experience the “hospitality of peaceful Iranians and Muslims”.

Tensions between the two countries escalated after Iran tested a ballistic missile last week and Washington responded with a raft of new sanctions against individuals and groups linked to its weapons programme.

Iran denies US claims that the missile test violated a UN resolution, and said it would impose its own sanctions on US individuals and companies which it says have supported extremist groups in Syria and elsewhere.

More from Iran

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGNDonald Trump
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaIran

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Donald Trump
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Iran

Iran not taking Trump’s ‘bait’ — for now

Framed Gallery

Memorial for Britain’s best known clown

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE