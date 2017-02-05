Iran welcomes US wrestling team after travel ban halted

Tehran: Iran said Sunday it would allow US wrestlers to compete in an international tournament after President Donald Trump’s travel ban was halted by a federal court.

“Following the court ruling suspending #MuslimBan ... US rrestlers’ visa will be granted,” tweeted Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif.

Iran had blocked visas for US citizens in response to Trump’s travel ban, preventing the wrestlers from competing in the event on February 16 and 17.

Bahram Ghasemi, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issued a telegraphic message on Sunday noting that visas would be issued for the Americans partly because of the decision by a US federal judge to “halt the execution of discriminatory restrictions against the entrance of Iranian citizens to America”, IRNA reported.

On Friday US District Judge James Robart put on hold the travel ban for refugees and citizens of seven mainly Muslim countries called for in Trump’s executive order.

Ghasemi did not say whether Americans currently holding Iranian visas would be allowed entry to the Islamic republic or if any new visas would be issued to US citizens.

The Freestyle World Cup is one of wrestling’s most prestigious events and is scheduled to be held in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah. USA Wrestling had previously said it would send a team to the competition.

Meanwhile, a group of 72 academics from the prestigious Sharif University in Tehran signed a letter calling for the government to take the higher moral ground by offering visas-on-arrival to US citizens.

“(We) request our government to act differently in response to this ungracious action (by the United States),” the letter said, adding that US visitors should be encouraged to experience the “hospitality of peaceful Iranians and Muslims”.

Tensions between the two countries escalated after Iran tested a ballistic missile last week and Washington responded with a raft of new sanctions against individuals and groups linked to its weapons programme.

Iran denies US claims that the missile test violated a UN resolution, and said it would impose its own sanctions on US individuals and companies which it says have supported extremist groups in Syria and elsewhere.