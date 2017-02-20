Iran to send delegation to Saudi Arabia to discuss Haj arrangements

Manama: Iran will send a delegation to Saudi Arabia on Thursday to discuss arrangements related to Haj, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

“An Iranian delegation will visit Riyadh this week to discuss prospects of pilgrimage with Saudi officials,” Bahram Ghasemi said at the ministry’s weekly press conference. “The visit comes in response to an official invitation by the Saudi government,” the spokesperson said, quoted by Iranian news agency Mehr.

Last year, Iran did not allow its citizens to perform Haj, the fifth pillar of Islam that brings together around three million Muslims in Makkah, in western Saudi Arabia. The move followed the collapse of negotiations with Riyadh over logistics.

Last month, Iran sent conflicting signals about its plans for this year.

Addressing reporters during his weekly press briefing on January 2, Ghasemi said the foreign ministry was following the same plan for Haj rituals as last year.

His statement came following reports that the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah had launched meetings with heads of delegations of more than 80 countries, including Iran, to discuss regulations and procedures related to pilgrims.

All countries that send pilgrims sign an agreement with Saudi authorities to coordinate the visas, travel and stay of their nationals during the religious event.

Saudi Minister of Haj and Umrah Mohammad Saleh Bin Taher Bentin said an invitation had been sent to the Iranian Haj delegation to attend those meetings, Saudi media reported.

The Saudi government welcomes all Haj, Umrah pilgrims and other visitors, irrespective of their nationalities or sectarian affiliations, including Iranians, the minister added.