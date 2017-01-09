Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Iran to expand military spending

Parliament vote comes as the UN says Iran may have violated an arms embargo by supplying Hezbollah with weapons

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Iranian lawmakers approved plans on Monday to expand military spending to five percent of the budget.

The vote is seen as a boost to Iran’s military establishment. Iran has test-fired several ballistic missiles since the nuclear deal was reached with world powers that lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for halting its nuclear weapon programme. The United States, Britain, France and Germany wrote to Ban in March about the missile tests, which they said were “inconsistent with” and “in defiance of” the council resolution.

Most UN sanctions on Iran were lifted after the deal but Iran is still subject to a five-year UN arms embargo.

In a report submitted to the Security Council before he was succeeded by Antonio Guterres on Jan. 1, Ban expressed concern that Iran may have violated the embargo by supplying weapons and missiles to Hezbollah.

More from Iran

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaIran

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Iran

Iran, world powers review accord as Trump looms

Framed Gallery

Rally marks 1000 days since Chibok abduction

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish