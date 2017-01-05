Mobile
Iran retracts statement not to send Iranians to Haj

Tehran decided not to allow Iranians to perform Haj last year after a row with Riyadh

Gulf News
 

Manama: Iran seemed to retract its statement that it would not be dispatching citizens to perform Haj this year, saying that its foreign ministry spokesperson had been misquoted.

On Monday, Bahram Qasemi said the foreign ministry was following the same plan for Haj rituals as last year, the Islamic Republic News Agency (Irna) reported.

Reports last week said the Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah had launched meetings with heads of delegations of more than 80 countries, including Iran, to discuss regulations and procedures related to pilgrims.

Commenting on the reports, Qasemi told reporters during his weekly press briefing that the Iranian foreign ministry was following the same plan for Haj rituals as the last year, Irna said.

“He said the ministry has received no invitation from Saudi Arabia and has no plans for dispatching pilgrims for Haj pilgrimage,” the Iranian news agency reported.

However, on Wednesday, Qasemi “corrected some reports misquoting him about the next Haj rituals.”

“He rejected some news stories quoting him saying that Iran will not be dispatching pilgrims to Haj next year,” Irna said.

“He reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has received no invitation letters from the Saudi government for the next year Haj. He said once an invitation of this kind is received, relevant organisations will make the suitable decisions in this regard.”

Last year, Tehran decided not to allow Iranians to perform Haj, the fifth pillar of Islam that brings together around three million Muslims in Makkah, in western Saudi Arabia. The move followed the failure of negotiations with Riyadh over logistics.

All countries that send pilgrims sign an agreement with Saudi authorities to coordinate the visas, travel and stay of their nationals during the religious event.

Minister of Haj and Umrah Mohammad Saleh Bin Taher Bentin said an invitation had been sent to the Iranian Haj delegation to attend those meetings, Saudi media reported last week.

The Saudi government welcomes all pilgrims and umrah performers and visitors, irrespective of their nationalities or sectarian affiliations, including Iranians, the minister added.

“The Kingdom is keen on applying measures and regulations to ensure a successful pilgrimage season for all,” the minister was quoted as saying.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have no diplomatic relations after they were severed by Riyadh in January last year following attacks on its embassy in Tehran and its consulate in the northern city of Mashhad.

