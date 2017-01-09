How the Arab world reacted to Rafsjanji’s death

Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani

Dubai: Reactions from around the world to the death of former Iranian President Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, who suffered a heart attack Sunday at the age of 82.

___

BAHRAIN

The foreign minister of Bahrain, which long has accused Iran of meddling in its internal affairs, simply said “God bless” Rafsanjani in a post on Twitter. A separate condolence from King Hamad Bin Eisa Al Khalifa to Iran said he was “praying to almighty God for his soul to rest in peace and inspire Iran’s president, its people and his family.”

Foreign minister Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmad Al Khalifa’s post sparked an online debate as many expressed regret over his feelings towards someone whose country has often attacked Bahrain.

Shaikh Khalid responded by posting another tweet.

“The attitudes of several people who look at the events without knowledge about recent history are saddening. Their emotions speak before their minds. The scourge within us is bigger than in those who are hostile to us,” he said.

___

KUWAIT

Kuwait’s ruling emir, Shaikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, sent condolences over Rafsanjani, saying he “prayed to Allah the almighty to bestow blessings on the deceased.”

___

QATAR

Qatar, which shares a massive offshore natural gas field with Iran, sent condolences from ruling emir Shaikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani over Rafsanjani’s death.

___

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash, who is among the most-vocal Gulf officials in criticising Iran, said on Twitter that Rafsanjani was “one of the voices of political realism and moderation in Iran.”

___

SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia noticeably did not immediately send condolences over Rafsanjani’s death. One of its state-run television channels aired an interview with an Iranian opposition Mujahideen-e-Khalq (MEK) official that linked Rafsanjani to the mass execution of thousands of prisoners at the end of the country’s bloody war with Iraq in 1988.