Embattled Egyptian NGOs face barrage of electronic espionage

The emails were disguised as messages about the government’s sprawling investigation, also known as Case No. 173

Gulf News
 

Paris: Egyptian human rights organisations, already under intense pressure from authorities, are now being targeted by volley after volley of malicious emails, according to a report published on Thursday by a prominent internet watchdog.

More than half a dozen groups have been targeted, including the prominent Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies, and the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, a group founded by investigative reporter and rights advocate Hossam Bahjat, according to Citizen Lab, an interdisciplinary research group based at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs.

Also targeted was the Egyptian Commission for Rights and Freedoms, the Nadeem Centre for Rehabilitation of Victims of Violence, and Nazra for Feminist Studies, according to Citizen Lab. So too were the Association for Freedom of Thought and Expression and a seventh, unidentified group.

Egypt has waged a wide-scale crackdown on dissent since the military overthrew an elected Islamist president in 2013. Local rights groups have had their assets frozen and their leaders subjected to travel bans as the government has carried out a grinding investigation of their activities and foreign funding.

The emails were disguised as messages about the government’s sprawling investigation, also known as Case No. 173. The emails directed recipients to knock-off websites aimed at harvesting internet passwords.

Citizen Lab said whoever sent the more than 90 malicious emails followed the government’s investigation closely. Within hours of lawyer Azza Soliman’s arrest at her home in December, for example, several of her NGO colleagues received messages purporting to carry copies of her arrest warrant.

Citizen Lab said it found snippets of Egyptian slang in the code used to design the malicious websites but stopped short of blaming anyone for the campaign.

An Egyptian Interior Ministry official denied the government was involved, telling The Associated Press that prosecutors had not authorised surveillance in the NGO case. He spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to address the issue publicly.

Egypt
Classic textbook accused of glorifying terrorism

