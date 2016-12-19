Mobile
Egypt toughen penalties for exam leaks

Draft bill proposes a maximum seven years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 200,000 Egyptian pounds

Gulf News
 

Cairo: The Egyptian government has drafted a law introducing stringent penalties against examination leak offences after a series of mass cheating hit the country’s schools in recent years.

The draft bill proposes a maximum seven years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 200,000 Egyptian pounds (Dh 40,800) for anyone found guilty of leaking exam questions prior to or during tests, Education Minister Al Helali Al Sherbini disclosed at the weekend.

“The same penalty will be given to the accomplice,” he added.

Under an Egyptian law, in force since last year, exam leak is an offence punishable by a maximum one year in prison and a fine of 50,000 Egyptian pounds.

Advocates of tougher penalties say this law has failed to deter exam leakers. Earlier this, Egyptian authorities cancelled and repeated some high school exams after they were leaked on social media shortly before students sat for their crucial tests.

The leaks and re-sits sparked angry street protests by students and their parents.

Scores obtained in high school exams directly determine university admission in Egypt.

Following the scandal, several education officials were put on trial on charges of negligence and involvement in test leaks. There have been no rulings yet in their cases.

Unlike the current law, the draft bill features two articles related to student offenders.

Minister Al Sherbini explained that students, who will illegally have cellphones or other wireless gadgets inside examination boards will face fines ranging from 5,000 Egyptian pounds to 10,000 Egyptian pounds along with confiscating the seized items.

Although such devices are already banned inside exam halls in Egypt, their tiny sophisticated sizes are believed to have been used in mass test cheating in the Arab world’s most populous country of 92 million.

“The offending student will be deprived of completing his examinations and will be considered failing all subjects according to another article in the new law,” added the minister.

The draft bill has to get the parliament’s approval before it can take effect. The draft is expected to be put up for parliamentary debate before June when high school tests usually begin in Egypt.

The legislature is led by backers of President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi, who has vowed that exam leaks will not be allowed to happen again.

