Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Egypt’s most famed mom dies at 82

Actress Kareema Mokhtar drew admiration with playing the caring mother in dozens of works

Image Credit: Supplied
Kareema Mukhtar
Gulf News
 

Cairo: Veteran Egyptian actress Kareema Mukhtar, best known for playing the caring mother in dozens of television, cinema and stage productions, died on Thursday night, state television reported.

She was 82. Mukhtar, who launched an acting career in the 1950s, died in a Cairo hospital after months of bad health, the broadcaster added. Her death came a few days before her 83rd birthday.

Born on January 16, 1943 in the Upper Egyptian province of Assiut, Mukhtar started her career in radio dramas. She made her cinema debut in “The Price of Freedom”, a 1967 political thriller directed by her husband Nour Al Demerdash.

Later, Mukhtar appeared in several films including the 1974 classic “The Grandson” in which she portrayed a mother of a middle class Egyptian family. Her last film was “One Hour and Half”, a train thriller shown in 2014.

Mukhtar performed in a large number of television serials, including the 2007 widely popular soap “Raised in Opulence” opposite accomplished actor Yehia Al Fakharani. In the serial, which generated public and critical applause in Egypt, Mukhtar portrayed the mother of a womaniser played by Al Fakharani.

Her performance in “Raised in Opulence” earned her several Egyptian awards. She had since been nicknamed “Mama Nona”, the name of her character in the soap.

Her last TV work was “Spoilt Girls” in which she played the role of the heroine’s aunt.

“This was one of the obstacles I faced in my career,” Mukhtar once said in a TV interview, commenting on her portrayals of the mother. “I did not feel angry and decided to challenge everyone by presenting the mother on the screen. Positive reactions have made me happy and convinced me that I have made success in this role.”

Mukhtar’s physical appearance made her a perfect representative on the screen of the everyday Egyptian mother.

Her death prompted state and private TV stations to broadcast several programmes eulogising her acting talents and highlighting milestones in her career.

“I delivered my message. There is nothing in my life of which I am ashamed,” she was quoted by head of the Actors’ Union Ashraf Zaki as saying days before her death.

Mukhtar is survived by four children, including celebrated TV host Mo’etaz Al Demerdash.

More from Egypt

tags from this story

Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaEgypt

tags

Egypt
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE mourns as martyrs laid to rest

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

UAE battered by strong winds, swirling dust

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Student jailed for burgling pharmacy

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Woman charged with kidnapping daughter

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Indonesian women domestic help back in UAE

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

Anti-Trump protesters head to Washington

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Dubai retail developers prepare for mega year

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut

Deepika’s Hollywood film gets star-studded debut