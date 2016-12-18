Mobile
Egypt jails 4 police for torturing man to death

Several security personnel have been convicted in different cases amid an uptick in alleged violations

Gulf News
 

Cairo: Four Egyptian policemen, including an officer, were Sunday ordered jailed for four days pending questioning on charges of torturing to death a man while he was in police custody, legal sources said, amid a growing crackdown in the country on security abusers.

The prosecutors also ordered four other policemen pay a bail of 3,000 Egyptian pounds (Dh 625) each in the same case.

The eight are accused of using deadly cruelty against Egyptian Magdy Makeen after arresting him at a checkpoint in Cairo last month allegedly for possessing drugs.

The death of Makeen, a 52-year-old Christian, has angered his minority community and the country’s Muslim majority, renewing claims about massive police violations.

His family accused the policemen of fatally torturing him, an accusation reportedly backed up by an official autopsy.

On Sunday, the Interior Ministry suspended the four detained policemen from duty pending the completion of investigations, a security source said.

“The decision comes after the prosecution ordered their jailing,” the source added on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to media.

“The Interior Ministry does not cover up any wrongdoer among its personnel.”

In recent months, several Egyptian police members have been sentenced to jail terms in different abuse cases.

Last month, a policeman was sentenced to life in prison for shooting dead a street tea vendor in a Cairo suburb.

Police brutality was a key driving force for a 2011 popular uprising that eventually forced long-standing president Hosni Mubarak to resign.

Egypt
