Egypt closes offices of anti-torture organisation

Al Nadeem Centre offers psychological rehabilitation to victims of abuse, including sexual assault

Gulf News
 

Cairo: The Egyptian authorities on Thursday closed the offices of a prominent human rights group that helps victims of violence and torture, the organisation and a police official said.

Al Nadeem Centre for the Rehabilitation of Victims of Torture and Violence in Cairo offers psychological rehabilitation to victims of abuses including sexual assault.

“About 15 policemen in official uniform with a group of civilians sealed three apartments in the building belonging to Al Nadeem,” co-founder Aida Saif Al Dawla said by phone.

“We didn’t violate any rules and the government has not provided any reasons for its closure decision,” said Saif Al Dawla, adding that the centre had filed a lawsuit against the order.

A policeman said the centre had been closed for violating the terms of its licence, requesting anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media.

