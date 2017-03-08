Egypt archaeologist calls Messi ‘an idiot’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Egypt archaeologist calls Messi ‘an idiot’

Hawass said the comments were misunderstood and he was expressing anger over an inefficient interpreter

Image Credit: AFP
Messi
Gulf News
 

Cairo: Egypt’s best-known archaeologist apologised after he angrily called Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi “an idiot” because the striker seemed to show little interest during a tour of the Giza Pyramids.

Zahi Hawass, famed for his Indiana Jones hat and TV specials on Egypt’s ancient sites, showed Messi around the Giza Pyramids last month during a brief visit to Egypt by the Barcelona striker.

In a TV interview aired on Sunday, Hawass was asked how Messi’s reaction compared to that of Hollywood movie star Will Smith, who also toured the Pyramids with Hawass earlier this month.

“Messi is an idiot, and I am sorry to say that,” he snapped. “I was explaining the antiquities to him and there’s no reaction in his face. I was explaining things that would make a rock react, but he was just like an idiot.”

In a statement late Tuesday, Hawass said he was expressing anger over an inefficient interpreter when he was interviewed on the telephone by a talk-show host. He made no mention of an interpreter in his original comments on Messi.

“I apologise to Messi and his fans for the misunderstanding,” he said, professing to be an avid fan of the Argentine who watches all his games on television. “The nature of brief telephone interviews does not allow enough time to accurately explain what is meant. That contributed to the misunderstanding,” he said.

Hawwas, a former antiquities minister, added that he would like to take Messi to visit the tomb of King Tutankhamen in the southern city of Luxor if he were to visit Egypt again.

More from Egypt

tags from this story

Lionel Messi
follow this tag on MGNLionel Messi
Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaEgypt

tags

Lionel Messi
follow this tag on MGN
Egypt
follow this tag on MGN
fc barcelona

Also In Egypt

Man sentenced to death for killing Coptic vendor

Framed Gallery

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

GNTV Videos

PlayEmirates Literature Festival 2017
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE