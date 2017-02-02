Classic novel accused of glorifying terrorism in Egypt schools

Cairo: An Egyptian member of parliament has lashed out at education authorities for teaching an epic novel that she accused of promoting Daesh-style terrorism.

MP Mona Muneer said that the Arabic story “Wa Islamah” (Oh Islam), being taught to high-school students in Egypt and across the Arab world, features atrocities that could nurture violent radicalism among youngsters.

“Oh Islam” by Ali Ahmad Bakathir who died in 1969, looks into the upheaval triggered by the 13th century destructive Mongol incursion into the Muslim world. The Mongols’ advance was halted after they were routed by Muslim forces led by the Mamluke Sultan Qutuz in the 1260 Battle of Ain Jalut.

“The story has paragraphs depicting bloody violence and beheadings. These scenes can be misunderstood by students, who are still in their formative years,” Muneer said in a statement.

“This misrepresentation can impel some of our young people to embrace militant ideas such as those of Daesh.”

The lawmaker demanded the novel be replaced.

“Such stories should be replaced by others shedding light on the heroic deeds of our armed forces, who pay dearly for protecting the national territory and independence,” she said.

Egypt has been engaged in a relentless fight against extremist insurgency. The country has seen a spate of militant attacks since the army’s 2013 overthrow of elected Islamist president Mohammad Mursi following massive protests against his rule.

The lawmaker’s interpretation of “Oh Islam” has drawn criticism from some of her colleagues.

“The story does not encourage militancy or terrorism,” said MP Ebrahim Hijazi. “I myself studied ‘Wa Islamah’ when I was a student in secondary school and I have not become a terrorist or an extremist,” he told private station Dream TV.

“If there is a passage suggesting militancy in the story, it can be removed. However, the story itself is full of heroism and deals with a crucial historical era.”

In response to the controversy, the ministry of education has said it will revise novels being taught in the nation’s schools as part of efforts to combat radical thinking.

“The ministry has formed a committee to revise stories being taught in schools including ‘Wa Islamah’,” said Ahmad Shalabi, an adviser to the ministry.

Dozens of Egyptians are believed to have joined Daesh in Syria and Iraq in recent years.

A Daesh affiliate, active in the volatile northern part of Sinai, has claimed several attacks in Egypt since Mursi’s toppling.