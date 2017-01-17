Al Sisi says cabinet reshuffle ‘very soon’

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Al Sisi says cabinet reshuffle ‘very soon’

Egyptian President had last revamped his cabinet in March, naming 10 new ministers

Gulf News
 

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi will reshuffle his cabinet soon, he told state newspapers in an interview published on Tuesday.

“Yes, there will be a reshuffle and very soon... We will fix what needs fixing and improve performance,” Al Sissi said, without giving more details.

The last cabinet reshuffle took place in March, when Al Sissi named 10 new ministers including for the finance and investment portfolios.

Egypt is struggling to revive an economy that has been battered by an acute foreign currency crisis since a popular uprising in 2011 drove away tourists and foreign investors.

The central bank floated the pound in November and the government is pushing ahead with painful economic reforms after securing a $12-billion (Dh44 billion) loan programme with the International Monetary Fund in November. These include fuel price hikes and the introduction of a value-added tax (VAT).

Egypt is also battling Islamist insurgents in the Sinai who pledged allegiance to Daesh in 2014 and are blamed for killing hundreds of Egyptian soldiers and police since then.

More from Egypt

tags from this story

Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt
Abdul Fattah Al Sissi
follow this tag on MGNAbdul Fattah Al Sissi
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGNInternational Monetary Fund

filed under

GulfNewsNewsMenaEgypt

tags

Egypt
follow this tag on MGN
Abdul Fattah Al Sissi
follow this tag on MGN
International Monetary Fund
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Egypt

Cairo Musuem of Islamic Art reopens

Framed Gallery

First gorilla born in zoo dies at 60

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

30 killed as burning high-rise collapses in Iran

30 killed as burning high-rise collapses in Iran