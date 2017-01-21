Mobile
11 Egyptians get jail terms over nightie reprisals

Defendants were charged with coercing men into going public clad in women’s night gowns to humiliate them

Gulf News
 

Cairo: An Egyptian court has sentenced 11 people to three years in prison each for forcing two men to wear women’s night gowns and parading them in public to humiliate them, a local newspaper reported on Saturday.

The verdict was delivered by a criminal court in the southern province of Fayyoum, Al Watan newspaper said.

Eight of the defendants were tried in absentia. The ruling can be appealed.

The case dates back to July last year when a man in a village in Fayyoum posted online photos of his wife in private poses after a dispute between them.

His act enraged the wife’s family who took revenge by kidnapping their brother-in-law and coercing him into appearing in public clad in a woman’s nightie.

They paraded the man across their village in the gown in order to degrade him, the court was told.

Three months later, the husband’s family retaliated in the same way.

The scene was originally enacted in a hit Egyptian soap opera shown last year.

The court ruling comes a few weeks after families of both spouses agreed to end their row at an informal reconciliation session sponsored by the province’s members of parliament, local clerics and senior security officials.

Out-of-court settlements are common in Egypt’s rural areas.

In conservative Egypt, using female appellations in referring to a male is considered derogatory and an insult to the man’s family. The behaviour can trigger street fights and even vendettas.

Egypt
