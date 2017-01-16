Yemen troops capture new area as Al Houthis retreat

Al Mukalla: Yemen government forces backed by warplanes from the Saudi-led coalition stormed Taiz’s Jadeed region, scoring another major gain towards ejecting Al Houthis from the west of the country, military officials and state-run media said on Monday.

The government forces on Monday afternoon battled rebel forces in a sandy plain close to Kadha region, Yemen army spokesperson, Brigadier General Abd Majili, told Gulf News. “As with previous battles, the government forces slowed down the offensive to clear a huge number of landmines planted by Al Houthis in Jadeed.”

Army commanders say they aim to drive the rebel forces from the strategic Mocha town, a notorious point for smuggling Iranian arms into the country.

Yemeni forces have made quick advances in the west since January 6 when a major assault was launched with the help of coalition’s military advisers to retake the entire coastal region around Taiz from Al Houthis. The loyalists are now battling Al Houthis in areas less than 30km south of Mocha.

Al Houthi official media has refused to admit battle setbacks in the west, claiming their forces are still in full control of Dhobab and other liberated region.

Military experts think that the internationally recognised government and the coalition were prompted into scaling up military activities on western coast and inside Sa’ada province, Al Houthis’ heartland, as battles outside Al Houthi-held Sana’a failed to make a major military breakthrough that could lead to recapturing the capital.

In the southern province of Shabwa, government forces on Monday attacked Al Houthi military positions in Bayhan and Ousylan in a renewed offensive to regain control of Al Houthis last bastions in the province. Similar heavy clashes erupted inside Al Houthis heartland of Saada province, Majili said.

Meanwhile, army troops in the province of Hadramout announced on Sunday of foiling a suicide attack on military gatherings in the port city of Sheher after arresting a man with explosive belt.

The Al Mukalla-based 2nd Military Region said on its official Facebook page that special forces from the region stormed two houses in Sheher where they found an Al Qaida operative preparing an explosive belt.

The man, identified as A.A.S.B., who fought alongside Al Qaida in the city early last year, showed up in his house in the city to see off his parents before carrying out his terrorist attacks. The army was immediately tipped off on his location, prompting special counterterrorism offices to raid the house. The soldiers found Al Qaida and Daesh pamphlets, explosive material and bundles of money.