Yemen government forces tighten grip on Mocha

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Yemen government forces tighten grip on Mocha

Priority now is on clearing the city of landmines for displaced residents to return

Gulf News
 

Al Mukalla: Yemen troops have tightened their grip on the strategic Red Sea city of Mocha after ejecting the rebel forces from some districts, army commanders and allied media outlets said on Wednesday.

Yemen government initially declared liberating Mocha last month, but faced stiff resistance from Al Houthi snipers who refused to give up and took shelter inside residential areas.

Brigadier General Abdo Abdullah Majili, Yemen army spokesperson, told Gulf News on Wednesday that the government troops completely cleared the town of Al Houthi fighters and were working now on defusing landmines to enable displaced people to return home. “Our priority now is removing the landmines, restoring peace and security, and helping residents to return to their houses,” Majili said.

Hundreds of government troops backed by massive air support and logistics from the Saudi-led coalition began on January 6 a major military operation to push Al Houthis from the western coast. The rebels, who resorted to planting thousands of landmines to slow the advancing forces, suffered major setbacks in the early days of the offensive when the government forces took control of Al Ameri military camp, Dhobab, Jadeed and Mocha.

The town of Mocha has earned its fame from its old seaport where the country’s value coffee exports are shipped. The government has repeatedly accused the rebel movement of using the famous seaport and other coastal areas for bringing in arms supplies from Iran.

Local journalists embedded with the government forces posted on Wednesday photos of parts of the city, showing the aftermath of clashes and air bombardment.

Last week, Yemeni President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi vowed in an interview with the London-based Al Quds Al Arabi newspaper that the final stage of the operation would see the liberation of the western port city of Hodeida, a major supply of cash for the rebel movement. Hadi said the government forces are advancing to Hodeida from Hajja’s Media in the north and Taiz’s Mocha in the south. “Hodeida is the next target after Mocha,” he said, adding that his government is determined to liberate the entire country from Al Houthis and their ally, the ousted president Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Similarly, at least 15 Al Houthi fighters were killed in fierce clashes with the government forces in the northern province of Hajja. The official Facebook page of the 5th Military Region said that the rebels were killed in government forces shelling on their position in Medi and Haradh cities.

More from Yemen

tags from this story

Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfYemen

tags

Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Yemen
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Yemen

Yemen loyalist forces retake Mocha: Army
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE