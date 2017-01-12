UN Yemen envoy discusses new ceasefire

Dubai: The UN Special Envoy for Yemen Esmail Ould Shaikh Ahmad concluded on Wednesday a three-day visit to Riyadh where he met with Saudi and Yemeni officials as well as the Yemen ambassadors of the group of 18 states that support the peace process in Yemen.

The envoy briefed the diplomatic corps on the latest developments in the Yemeni peace process, the steps towards a new cessation of hostilities. During the visit he also met with the governor of the Central Bank in Yemen, Monasser Al Quaiti, to discuss the economic situation and the urgent measures which are necessary to avoid further economic deterioration.

“Constructive exchange with the ambassadors to Yemen on the latest developments,” he wrote on Twitter. “Discussed political, humanitarian and security challenges ... International community remains unified in its support to UN-led peace process”.

Newly printed Yemeni riyals have started to arrive in Yemen. The envoy encouraged the Yemeni Government, other Yemen actors and the international community to take measures which will allow the resumption of salary payments in all parts of Yemen as the liquidity crisis is overcome. “We do hope that the funds received will help the country overcome the financial pressure and improve the situation. The humanitarian situation is very dire and urgent action must be taken to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people,” he said.

“In addition to mobilising forces to improve the economic situation, we are working with the Yemeni parties and the states in the region to ensure a rapid restoration of the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of dialogue to find a political solution to the conflict. The recent tragic events and loss of lives of children and civilians are yet another reminder of the need for the parties to find a political solution to the conflict,” he added.

Ould Shaikh Ahmad arrived in Doha on Thursday and is expected to travel to Muscat, Amman, Aden and Sana’a later this week.