Suicide bomber kills eight at gate of Yemen army base

Bomber was disguised as a driver carrying a load of firewood for cooking

Gulf News
 

Aden: A suicide bomber killed eight people and wounded 11 on Friday when he blew up his vehicle at the gate of a Yemeni army base, security sources said.

Officials said the bomber, who was disguised as a driver carrying a load of fire wood for cooking, failed to get into the camp after soldiers stopped him. He blew himself up by the gates instead.

The bomber struck Najda Camp in the Abyan provincial capital of Zinjibar just 55 kilometres along the coast from second city, Aden, spot of the government’s headquarters.

He failed to get through the gate and heavy exchanges of fire ensued as other assailants tied to penetrate the base.

The explosives were concealed in the back of a pickup truck under a pile of firewood, the sources said.

There was no immediate claim for the attack but a military source said it bore the hallmarks of Al Qaida.

The terror network has taken advantage of nearly two years of fighting between government forces and rebels who control the capital, Sana’a, to entrench its presence in swathes of the south.

The terrorists briefly overran two other Abyan province towns earlier this year.

Yemen
