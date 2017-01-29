Mobile
One US soldier dead, three injured in raid in Yemen: US military

One US soldier died and three were injured in a raid in Yemen in which 14 Al Qaeda members were killed

 

WASHINGTON: One US soldier died and three were injured in a raid in Yemen in which 14 Al Qaeda members were killed, the United States military said Sunday.

A local Yemeni official reported earlier that the raid left 41 suspected Al Qaeda militants and 16 civilians dead, among them eight women and eight children.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our elite service members," said General Joseph Votel, commander of US Central Command in Tampa, Florida.

Military officials said the name of the deceased soldier would be withheld until relatives have been notified.

"The sacrifices are very profound in our fight against terrorists who threaten innocent peoples across the globe," Votel said.

Military authorities said the operation resulted the capture of information "that will likely provide insight into the planning of future terror plots."

Officials said similar operations have produced intelligence on Al-Qaeda logistics, recruiting and financing efforts.
 
 

