Hadi orders shifting parliament to Aden

Al Mukalla: Yemen president Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi late on Saturday ordered the relocation of parliament sessions from Sana’a to the port city of Aden, the country’s temporary capital, citing security concerns in Al Houthi-held Sana’a, the state-run Saba news agency said.

In the presidential decree, Hadi cited security threats in Sana’a that prevented members of parliament from executing their “judicial and legal duties” in the Al Houthi-controlled capital.

Security has improved greatly in Aden since the government clamped down on armed militias and deployed thousands of the soldiers trained by the Saudi-led Arab coalition.

The move is largely seen as symbolic, but analysts do say relocating the parliament aims to undermine Al Houthi power.

In September, Hadi cut off Al Houthi access to cash when it shifted the headquarters of the central bank to Aden.

“This is a largely symbolic act. It would have been more effective if it was taken immediately after the liberation of Aden in July 2015,” Ali Al Fakih, the editor of Al Masdar daily newspaper and news site, told Gulf News.

Al Fakih argues that Hadi’s decision would have prevented Al Houthis from using the judiciary authority to legitimise their newly formed bodies like the Political Council or their government.

To spite Hadi, rebels and supporters of ousted Yemeni president Ali Abdullah Saleh convened their joint Political Council in August.

In order for a parliament session to be considered legal, there needs to be 151 out of the 301 members present.

“It is unlikely that those who voted for Al Houthis and Saleh in Sana’a would travel to Aden,” Yasser Al Yafaei, a political analyst, told Gulf News.