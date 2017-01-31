2 Saudis killed in Yemen rebel sea strike

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

2 Saudis killed in Yemen rebel sea strike

Fire put out quickly and frigate continues mission as warplanes and warships pursue Al Houthis’ gunboats

Image Credit: REUTERS
An explosion seen onboard what is believed to be a Saudi warship, off the western coast of Yemen in this still taken from video posted by Al Houthi-run Al-Masirah television.
Gulf News
 

Riyadh: Two Saudi sailors were killed during a Yemeni rebel boat attack in the Red Sea, the Saudi-led coalition said on Monday, reporting a rare naval engagement in its nearly two-year war.

The coalition said three Al Houthi rebel boats attacked a Saudi frigate on patrol west of Hodeida, a Yemeni coastal city held by the insurgents.

It did not say when the incident occurred.

Although the Saudi warship “dealt with the boats,” one of them “collided with the back of the ship and exploded and caused a fire” which the crew brought under control.

As a result of the incident two Saudi crewmen lost their lives and three were wounded, the coalition said, adding the frigate was able to resume its patrol.

The Saudi Press Agency report said a fire was quickly put out and the frigate continued its mission while warplanes and warships from a Saudi-led coalition pursued the Al Houthis’ gunboats.

Monday’s attack on the Saudi warship was the second since October to target a coalition vessel.

The rebels said then that they had hit a humanitarian vessel operated by the UAE.

Since it began air strikes in March 2015 the coalition has enforced sea and air controls on Yemen to prevent arms reaching the rebels, who are allied with troops loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Riyadh accuses Iran of arming Al Houthis, a charge Tehran denies.

The coalition intervened after the rebels and their allies overran the capital Sana’a and moved on to other parts of Yemen, forcing President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi to flee to Riyadh where he still spends most of his time.

United Nations mediation and seven ceasefires have failed to stop the fighting, which the UN warned has left Yemen at risk of famine this year.

UN envoy Esmail Ould Shaikh Ahmad has put forward a road map for peace under which Hadi’s powers would be dramatically reduced in favour of a new vice president who would oversee the formation of an interim government before elections.

That process would occur in tandem with a Al Houthi withdrawal from the capital and other cities.

Hadi refuses to discuss the proposals, the envoy told the UN Security Council last week.

More from Yemen

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen
United Nations
follow this tag on MGNUnited Nations

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfYemen

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Yemen
follow this tag on MGN
United Nations
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Yemen

In deadly Yemen raid, a lesson for Trump team
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Woman to be deported for adultery

Woman to be deported for adultery