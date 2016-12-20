Mobile
Saudi on high alert to fight MERS coronavirus

Authorities have vaccinated more than 2m

Gulf News
 

Riyadh (IANS): The Saudi Arabian Health Ministry has administered seasonal flu vaccine to more than two million individuals at high risk of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) coronavirus, media reported on Tuesday.

The Ministry also announced success in dealing with 90 per cent of MERS coronavirus contamination-spreading spots in health facilities, Xinhua News Agency reported.

It increased the number of hospitals in the global infectious disease surveillance programme to 28 institutions.

Although Saudi Arabia has been taking serious steps to ensure nationwide protection from the virus, the Ministry on Monday reported a death and two new MERS coronavirus cases.

The country has reported hundreds of deaths and infections since the first diagnosed case in 2012. It recorded the highest number of cases in the world.

