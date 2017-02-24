Saudi minister in talks with Iran team over Haj

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Saudi minister in talks with Iran team over Haj

Iran says it has submitted its ‘conditions’ to join the Haj and it’s Riyadh’s ‘responsibility’ to accept them

Gulf News
 

Riyadh: A Saudi minister held talks with an Iranian delegation about the possibility of Iranian pilgrims rejoining the annual Haj despite ruptured ties between the two countries, state media reported late on Thursday.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have had no diplomatic ties since early last year.

The kingdom’s minister in charge of pilgrimages, Mohammad Bentin, discussed with the Iranians “arrangements concerning participation of the Iranian faithful in this year’s Haj,” the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said.

It did not give more details but said the meeting took place on Thursday in the Red Sea city of Jeddah.

SPA said the talks occurred in the context of meetings organised by the pilgrimage ministry with various countries about accommodation and other logistics for the Haj, which will take place around early September.

For the first time in nearly three decades, Iran’s 64,000 pilgrims did not attend last year’s Haj after the regional rivals failed to agree on security and logistics.

Tensions remain as Saudi Arabia repeatedly accuses Iran of fuelling regional conflicts by supporting armed Shiite movements in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Bahrain.

Iran rejects the accusations and says Riyadh must stop its alleged “support for terrorists”.

But Saudi media reported in December that Bentin had invited Iran to discuss arrangements for this year’s pilgrimage.

“Iran’s policy is to send pilgrims to the Haj. [This year], of course, if Saudi Arabia accepts our conditions,” Iran’s Culture Minister Reza Salehi Amiri told state television on Wednesday, when he confirmed Iran had sent a team to Saudi Arabia.

“In a letter I’ve written to the Saudi Haj minister I have specified our conditions,” he said.

“If they accept our conditions, we will definitely send pilgrims [this] year, otherwise the responsibility” will be Saudi Arabia’s.

More than 1.8 million faithful took part in last year’s Haj. The pilgrimage is one of the five pillars of Islam and all Muslims who can must perform it at least once in their lifetime.

More from Saudi Arabia

tags from this story

Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Syria
follow this tag on MGNSyria
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain
Yemen
follow this tag on MGNYemen

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfSaudi Arabia

tags

Iran
follow this tag on MGN
Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Syria
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Saudi Arabia

Riyadh moves to deter bad weather thrill-seekers
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Family awaits return of missing son 8 years on

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Where a parking slot is worth more than gold

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Morning rain causes traffic congestion

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Rabbits almost cause aviation tragedy in India

Kim killing airport declared VX-free

Kim killing airport declared VX-free