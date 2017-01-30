Mobile
Saudi king, Trump discuss Iran’s regional meddling

Leaders also agreed to fight the spread of “radical Islamic terrorism” and establish safe zones in Syria and Yemen

Image Credit: REUTERS
US President Donald Trump speaks by phone with the Saudi Arabia's King Salman in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington.
Gulf News
 

Washington: President Donald Trump and Saudi King Salman, in a phone conversation, discussed the need to address “Iran’s destabilising regional activities,” fight the spread of “radical Islamic terrorism” and establish safe zones in war-ravaged Syria and Yemen, the White House statement read.

The pair, No further details were provided about those plans.

The official Saudi Press Agency early on Monday confirmed that Trump had called Salman.

It said the views of the two leaders “were identical” on issues discussed during the call, including “confronting those who seek to undermine security and stability in the region and interfere in the internal affairs of other states.”

Riyadh regularly accuses Tehran of regional interference.

SPA said Trump and Salman also agreed on “formulating the appropriate mechanisms” for countering “terrorism” and extremism.

The leaders also agreed to “rigorously” enforce the Iran nuclear deal, despite the US leader’s long opposition to the agreement.

Trump opposed the nuclear agreement signed by Iran and world powers, including the United States, in 2015 and has said he wants to undo it.

Some of his key nominees have adopted an openly anti-Iran stance, including secretary of state candidate Rex Tillerson, who is seeking a complete revision of the accord.

Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu said last month that there were many ways of “undoing” the Iran nuclear deal and that he would discuss that with Trump.

But before he left office, former president Barack Obama warned against rowing back the pact, emphasising its “significant and concrete results.”

The deal places curbs on Tehran’s nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of international sanctions.

Salman and Trump invited each other to visit their respective capitals, the Saudi Press Agency said.

“The two leaders agreed to schedule the visits in the coming period”, it said.

The United States and Saudi Arabia have a decades-old relationship based on the exchange of American security for Saudi oil.

But ties between Riyadh and Washington became increasingly frayed during the eight-year administration of former president Barack Obama.

Saudi leaders felt Obama was reluctant to get involved in the civil war in Syria and other regional conflicts.

Riyadh’s Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir has said he expects the Trump administration to be more engaged in the Middle East, and the world in general, while “rebuilding” relationships with allies.

Trump and King Salman “agreed on the importance of rigorously enforcing the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with Iran and of addressing destabilising regional activities,” the White House said.

