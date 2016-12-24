Mobile
Saudi female dentist and athlete dedicates time to helping Syrian refugees

Mariam has undertaken athletic feats to raise money for a dental clinic in Jordan’s Al Azraq refugee camp

Image Credit: Supplied
Dr Mariam Saleh Bin Laden greets a refugee boy at her dental clinic in the IMC Hospital at Al Azraq camp in Jordan. The camp hosts more than 55,000 Syrian refugees at present.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Saudi humanitarian Dr Mariam Saleh Bin Laden has teamed up with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) and IMC Hospital to open a unique dental clinic for Syrian refugees.

The first-of-its-kind facility in the region was officially inaugurated at Al Azraq camp in Jordan, which currently hosts more than 55,000 Syrian refugees.

The ‘Dr Mariam Dental Clinic’ was built at the IMC Hospital within the camp, and has the capability to attend to thousands of refugees in 2017, providing crucial oral care, all cost free.

Earlier this year, as part of her efforts to shed light on the plight of Syrian refugees, Dr Mariam undertook a series of incredible, world-record breaking initiatives. She became the first woman ever to swim the entire length of the River Thames in London (101 miles), and the first Saudi woman to complete an assisted swim across the English Channel (21 miles). In 2015, Dr Mariam swam the Hellespont open water swim in Turkey and was the first Saudi female to complete the race from Europe to Asia and in doing so, Dr Mariam managed to raise the funds for the dental clinic. Additionally, working alongside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), she has so far raised more than half a million US dollars.

A dentist by profession, Dr Mariam’s new clinic is the first of its kind in the Middle East region, as she continues to relentlessly act on her commitment to improving the lives of orphaned Syrian refugees.

“More than four million Syrians have been uprooted from their homeland, half of whom are 17 or younger — this is truly the greatest humanitarian disaster of our time,” said Dr Mariam.

“Many of these children have no family, no support network, no one to care for them. As a young woman from the Middle East, I was moved to do all I can to help those in need. The dental clinic is a necessary, but also wonderful facility for the orphaned children in Al Azraq refugee camp. As a dentist from the region, I am humbled to see something so close to my heart open its doors to those in need,” she continued.

Seven per cent of Jordan’s national population is registered Syrian refugees, totalling around 655,831. The kingdom now hosts the second largest volume of refugees per 1,000 inhabitants in the world.

Dr Mariam will be venturing into further initiatives in 2017, and will be working closely with the UNHCR and other humanitarian bodies, to continue her pledge to supporting Syrian Refugees across the world.

