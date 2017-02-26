Mobile
Saudi Arabia to punish reckless behaviour during rains

Proposal before Shura moots new article in Civil Defence regulations to penalise people endangering themselves or others during spells of bad weather

Gulf News
 

Manama: Saudi Arabia’s Shura Council will discuss a proposal to penalise anyone who puts his life or the lives of other people at risk during heavy rains.

Under the proposal, scheduled for debate by the advisory council on Monday, a new article will be added to the Civil Defence regulations that could be invoked against anyone who endangers himself or others or puts personal property to risk in the event of disasters, heavy rains and floods.

Only Civil Defence team members and certified volunteer groups should be allowed to go near disaster zones to help others, as per the proposal.

The proposal was first submitted two years ago by then Shura Member Ahmad Al Sharari, but it never reached the debate stage.

Al Sharari said the proposal has now resurfaced due to climatic changes and the increase in the number of accidents during inclement weather.

Despite repeated warnings from the authorities about the risks associated with rain and weather fluctuations, citizens and residents in Saudi Arabia often head to mountains and valleys to watch rain-induced flooding.

Civil Defence officials also issue regular warnings, especially aimed at youths, to discourage dangerous stunts in flood waters.

Fatalities often occur when motorists attempt to cross flooded roads and vehicles are swept away by flood waters.

