Kerry in likely last visit with Saudi king

Outgoing Secretary of State discusses stalled peace efforts in war-torn Yemen

Image Credit: AP
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, left, meets with Saudi King Salman right, in what likely will be his last visit as America’s top diplomat.
Gulf News
 

Riyadh: US Secretary of State John Kerry has met with Saudi King Salman in what likely will be his last visit as America’s top diplomat.

Kerry met with the king and other royalty Sunday at a palace in Riyadh, the Saudi capital.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency said the two discussed regional issues.

Ahead of the trip, the State Department said Kerry would discuss the war in Yemen and stalled peace efforts to end the conflict.

Yemen’s war began when Iran-backed Al Houthi militants and their allies seized Yemen’s capital, Sana’a, in September 2014.

A Saudi-led coalition of mostly Gulf Arab nations launched a campaign in March 2015 against the rebels in order to restore the legitimate government of Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

