Big haul of Captagon pills seized at Saudi border

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Big haul of Captagon pills seized at Saudi border

Millions of Captagon pills seized across borders

Image Credit: Sabq
Some of the illegal pills seized by the Saudi officers.
 

Manama: Saudi customs officers have foiled two attempts to smuggle in more than 99,000 Captagon pills into the kingdom.

In the first case, the officers found 94,978 pills concealed inside plastic bags placed next to other food stuff in a car coming through the Halat Ammar crossing point in the north.

Despite the attempt to hide the pills, the officers were able to find them and arrest the driver, Saudi daily Okaz reported on Wednesday.

In the second case, the officers found 4,050 pills hidden by a driver coming into the kingdom.

The smuggler taped the small bags containing the drugs to his body and wore dark clothes to enforce the concealment.

However, he was spotted by the officers and arrested.

Saudi media on Tuesday reported that customs officers were able to thwart an attempt to smuggle into the Kingdom more than seven million Captagon pills and other contraband items from Egypt.

A spokesperson for the Interior Ministry was quoted as saying that five smugglers were arrested in connection with the operation.

Saudi officers have to be particularly vigilant in their relentless battle against incredible ruses to smuggle weapons, explosives, alcohol, birds, animals, and in some instances people through the kingdom's borders.

In October, officers foiled an attempt to smuggle a woman into the country in a van through the King Fahad Causeway linking Saudi Arabia with Bahrain.

The woman, a foreigner, was reportedly hiding under the third row of seats and covered by an abaya.

However, the customs officer discovered her and referred her and the driver to the police for legal action.

The nationalities of the woman and the driver and the reasons for the smuggling were not announced by the authorities.

The 25-kilometre causeway opened on November 26, 1986 as the first terrestrial link between Bahrain and Saudi Arabia is regularly used by thousands of vehicles and passengers, mainly Saudis, particularly over the weekend.

Under the formal procedures adopted at the causeway, customs officers in the destination country inspect the vehicles before allowing them to move on.

In January, the Saudi authorities foiled an attempt to smuggle a foreign woman into the country by hiding her inside a car.

The woman was reportedly “concealed” under a pile of clothes behind the front seats of the car.

In June 2013, an attempt to smuggle a European woman into Saudi Arabia was foiled by local customs officers.

The woman whose nationality was not revealed did not have a passport and was hiding under a large carpet and a small wooden table on the Pajero floor mats.

The woman was discovered as the customs inspected the car driven from Bahrain by a British national.

In May 2015, Saudi Arabia foiled an attempt to smuggle RDX — a highly explosive material — and detonators intended to be used in the kingdom.

The Saudi security men had doubts about the two men driving into Saudi Arabia and decided to conduct a more thorough search of their car.

The inspection yielded 14 bags of carefully hidden inside the back seats of the car. Officials said that 11 bags contained more than 30 kilos of the RDX and two bags had 50 blasting caps. The last bag had a six-metre detonator cord.

In March 2015, Bahraini authorities said that they seized bomb-making material on a bus coming from Iraq via Saudi Arabia with 55 passengers on-board, mostly women and children.

More from Saudi Arabia

tags from this story

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGNSaudi Arabia
Iraq
follow this tag on MGNIraq
Egypt
follow this tag on MGNEgypt
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGNBahrain

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfSaudi Arabia

tags

Saudi Arabia
follow this tag on MGN
Iraq
follow this tag on MGN
Egypt
follow this tag on MGN
Bahrain
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia to revoke Haj quota reductions
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

UAE public holidays for 2017 announced

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

Drunk driver kills 2 in hit-and-run

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Job loss in UAE: How much you will get paid

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Scam victims live in hope after arrest

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Mohammad unveils new megaproject

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite