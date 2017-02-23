Abused domestic helpers may transfer to new employers

Manama: The abuse of a domestic helper by his employer or any of his family members constitutes grounds for allowing him to transfer to a new employer, Saudi Arabia’s labour and social development minister has said.

The breakthrough decision is one of 13 cases in which a domestic helper can transfer to a new employer listed by the minister, Ali Al Ghafi.

The list aims to regulate the labour market and provide an opportunity for domestic helpers to work again should there be a problem for which they were not responsible in their first job, Saudi daily Al Eqtisadiya reported.

Under the decision, a helper can move on to a new employer if he does not receive his salaries for three consecutive or separate months or if he is not met by the employer at the arrival point or within 15 days of his presence in the special accommodation.

The helper can also leave the employer if he does not get him a residence permit within one month of his arrival to the kingdom or if the employer fails to renew it within 30 days of its expiry.

The transfer can also occur in the event of the employer leases the services of the helper to other people without his employee’s knowledge or if he assigns him to work for other people who are not directly related to the employer, or if he asks him to do dangerous work that puts his health or safety at risk.

The transfer is also allowed if the employer attempts to procrastinate addressing a complaint from the helper against him, provided that the helper did not cause or contribute to its prolongation.

Any false report by the employer that the helper had absconded or the failure of the employer to attend the hearing regarding the running away of the helper entitle the helper to transfer to a new employer, the ministry said.

The minister said that new employer has the right to test the helper for up to 15 days.

Following the probation period, the employer can hire the helper and give him the salary the two parties agreed upon. The employer must pay the required transfer fees.

In the case of a woman helper, the employer has to pay the fees for the ministry’s accommodation where she stayed while changing the job.