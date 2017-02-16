Mobile
18 terror suspects arrested as four cells busted in Saudi Arabia

15 Saudis, two Yemenis and one Sudanese among those held in pre-emptive operations

 

Manama: Saudi authorities have busted four terror cluster cells in pre-emptive operations launched last Saturday, the spokesperson for the interior ministry said on Thursday.

The cells were operating in the regions of Makkah and Madinah in the west, and Riyadh and Qassim in the heart of Saudi Arabia.

The group elements were implicated in various terror activities, including harbouring fugitives wanted in security-related cases, promoting deviant ideologies, recruiting people for the Daesh group, inciting people to go to conflict zones, providing funds and preparing bombs for suicide bombers to use in their attacks.

The spokesperson said that 18 people — including 15 Saudis, two Yemenis and one Sudanese — were arrested.

“The security operations also seized automatic rifles and amounts of money that exceeded two million Saudi Riyals (about $533,000) he said.

Saudi Arabia has been relentlessly engaged in a massive fight against terror groups and cells threatening public order in the vast kingdom.

In January, the police killed two terrorists in dramatic raids in the Western port city of Jeddah.

