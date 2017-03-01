Qatari foreign minister meets Libyan delegation
Doha: Shaikh Mohammad Bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Qatar’s foreign minister, met with a delegation of western region officers and dignitaries on Tuesday from the Libyan city of Misrata, led by Brigadier Salim Juha.
According to the Qatar News Agency, QNA, the meeting reviewed developments in Libya in light of the growing phenomenon of terrorism, means of addressing it, and enhancing peace and Libyan sovereignty.
The foreign minister reiterated Qatar’s support for the political agreement and the Government of National Accord, expressing hope that the efforts of the Government of National Accord in cooperation with domestic parties and with the support of the United Nations and friendly countries, will lead to a permanent political solution in Libya through comprehensive dialogue and national reconciliation.