Arab family policy issues under Doha forum spotlight

Dubai: Doha International Family Institute (DIFI) will hold its second annual Family Policy Forum on March 1 — 2.

The event aims to provide a platform for discussion and debate surrounding policy issues related to the Arab family, and to help identify priorities for policymakers in the region.

This year’s forum “Ten Years Since the Issuance of Family Law in Qatar: Experiences and Aspirations” will be held in partnership with the Legal and Judicial Studies Centre of the Ministry of Justice, the Faculty of Law at Qatar University, the Qatar Lawyers Association and Qatar Social Work.

“The Issuance of Family Law in Qatar in 2006 is considered one of the most important legislative achievements related to the family in the past ten years, and this forum is the first event to be held to review and discuss the practical experiences of the law’s application by experts and specialists,” Noor Al Malki Al Jehani, DIFI Executive Director, said. “We look forward to its outcomes and recommendations which will contribute to strengthening the family.”

The forum will discuss the historical, social and legislative context for the issuance of family law in Qatar and its role in supporting family policies, Family law: Substantive and procedural provisions between legislation and societal reality, The perspective of lawyers on family law and its applications in the courts, Cases of reconciliation in family disputes and the role of civil society, and judicial protection of the family: Applications from the Qatari courts.”

The first Family Policy Forum was held in May last under the title “Rethinking the Work-Family Reconciliation Policies in the GCC”.