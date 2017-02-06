Woman hotel worker stabbed to death in Oman

Muscat: A 32-year-old Indian woman was stabbed to death in her room in Salalah province in the south of Oman on Friday morning, according to a statement issued by the Royal Oman Police (ROP) on Monday.

Police said she was stabbed with a knife several times by an Arab national in her room. The Arab national, who entered the country illegally, stole the victim’s jewellery and fled the scene. Police arrested the suspect within 24 hours in Adam province, 696km away from Salalah.

The victim was a hotel worker in Salalah and hailed from the south Indian state of Kerala.

“Fingerprint samples collected from the crime scene led to the arrest of the murderer,” an official at the ROP told Gulf News.

The official added that the murderer was a resident of Oman some years ago and his fingerprints were taken when he was a legal resident. The murderer entered the country illegally some months ago. The official did not give further details of the incident.

The suspect confessed to his crime and stolen jewellery was recovered. The suspect was referred to the Public Prosecution for further investigation and trial.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the case of an Omani woman thrown out a hotel room window in Salalah last week.

In January, an Indian national stabbed his fellow Indian friend to death with a blunt object in Dhareez area of Salalah province. He then committed suicide in a nearby building.

In November, a 31-year-old Filipina waitress, Pinky Pamittan, was murdered by her colleague after she refused to have sex with him. The Indian man beat her, strangled her and then threw her body in a wadi behind Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque.

In July last year a 50 year-old Indian worker was found murdered with his throat slit in Mutrah province of Muscat governorate.

The victim was found lying in a pool of blood in his apartment.

Robbery was believed to be the motive behind the murder and the suspect was later arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, investigations are still underway in the murder of Chikku Robert, a 25-year-old nurse from the south Indian state of Kerala who was found murdered at her residence in Salalah province on April 21.

Murder is rare in Oman. In 2015, only six murders were reported.