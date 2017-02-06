Woman hotel worker stabbed to death in Oman

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Woman hotel worker stabbed to death in Oman

Murderer was a former resident of Oman who had re-entered the country illegally

Gulf News
 

Muscat: A 32-year-old Indian woman was stabbed to death in her room in Salalah province in the south of Oman on Friday morning, according to a statement issued by the Royal Oman Police (ROP) on Monday.

Police said she was stabbed with a knife several times by an Arab national in her room. The Arab national, who entered the country illegally, stole the victim’s jewellery and fled the scene. Police arrested the suspect within 24 hours in Adam province, 696km away from Salalah.

The victim was a hotel worker in Salalah and hailed from the south Indian state of Kerala.

“Fingerprint samples collected from the crime scene led to the arrest of the murderer,” an official at the ROP told Gulf News.

The official added that the murderer was a resident of Oman some years ago and his fingerprints were taken when he was a legal resident. The murderer entered the country illegally some months ago. The official did not give further details of the incident.

The suspect confessed to his crime and stolen jewellery was recovered. The suspect was referred to the Public Prosecution for further investigation and trial.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the case of an Omani woman thrown out a hotel room window in Salalah last week.

In January, an Indian national stabbed his fellow Indian friend to death with a blunt object in Dhareez area of Salalah province. He then committed suicide in a nearby building.

In November, a 31-year-old Filipina waitress, Pinky Pamittan, was murdered by her colleague after she refused to have sex with him. The Indian man beat her, strangled her and then threw her body in a wadi behind Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque.

In July last year a 50 year-old Indian worker was found murdered with his throat slit in Mutrah province of Muscat governorate.

The victim was found lying in a pool of blood in his apartment.

Robbery was believed to be the motive behind the murder and the suspect was later arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, investigations are still underway in the murder of Chikku Robert, a 25-year-old nurse from the south Indian state of Kerala who was found murdered at her residence in Salalah province on April 21.

Murder is rare in Oman. In 2015, only six murders were reported.

More from Oman

tags from this story

Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman

filed under

GulfNewsNewsGulfOman

tags

Oman
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Oman

Oman considers fuel subsidy for the needy
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared