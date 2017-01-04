Water pipe crushes worker in Oman
Muscat: A water pipeline worker was killed in Oman’s Barka province on Wednesday after a pipe fell on top of him and crushed him, according to the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA).
The worker died on impact and it took the PACDA more than one hour to recover his body.
The PACDA have yet to release the name and nationality of the victim.
In February, an Indian worker was killed and another sustained severe injuries after a wall collapsed in a building under construction in Ruwi area of Mutrah province.
In another incident, seven expatriates workers sustained severe injuries after the ceiling of a house they were working on collapsed on them in Awqad area of Salalah province in May.